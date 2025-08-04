Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Estimate for Generac Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $193.57 on Monday. Generac has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.