Rothschild & Co Redburn Begins Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Affirm and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $50,842.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,160.63. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,158 shares of company stock worth $5,602,284. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Affirm by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after buying an additional 2,657,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,030,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

