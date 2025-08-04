Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $16.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

DXC Technology stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 187.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

