Royal Bank Of Canada Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has $129.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $132.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLDR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.79.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.