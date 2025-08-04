Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

