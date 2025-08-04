Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $26.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Veritas downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 425.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

