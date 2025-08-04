Ruffer LLP Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,317 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 93.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Tenaris by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $34.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.34. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on TS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

