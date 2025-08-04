Ruffer LLP Invests $2.79 Million in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 72.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. Griffon Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 114.46%. The company had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

