RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

RXST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RxSight from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RxSight from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

RxSight stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. RxSight has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.16.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in RxSight by 614.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 161.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

