Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryan Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

