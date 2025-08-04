Safehold (SAFE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $94.05 million for the quarter.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Safehold had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. Safehold has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 37.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 346,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,106.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 179,319 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

