Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,100 shares, anincreaseof978.6% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sage Group Stock Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. Sage Group has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 140.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Sage Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

