Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Sage Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.02.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.26. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.10% and a negative net margin of 427.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

