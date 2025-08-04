SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.
SAP Price Performance
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
