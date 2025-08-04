Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 10.1%

SVV opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Savers Value Village’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 17,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $187,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 48,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,341 shares of company stock worth $1,326,573 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,509,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Savers Value Village by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 1,970,894 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth about $11,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,328.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 503,230 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

