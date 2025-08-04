ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

ScanTech AI Systems Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:STAI opened at $0.58 on Friday. ScanTech AI Systems has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73.

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ScanTech AI Systems

In other news, major shareholder Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,542,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,824.35. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanTech AI Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,045,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

ScanTech AI Systems Company Profile

Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

