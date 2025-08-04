ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
ScanTech AI Systems Trading Down 9.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:STAI opened at $0.58 on Friday. ScanTech AI Systems has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73.
ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of ScanTech AI Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanTech AI Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,045,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
ScanTech AI Systems Company Profile
Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ScanTech AI Systems
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- What is a support level?
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for ScanTech AI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanTech AI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.