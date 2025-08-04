Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

SBGSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Schneider Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Schneider Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Schneider Electric Price Performance

Schneider Electric Cuts Dividend

SBGSY stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.6749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

