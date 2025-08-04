Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Schneider National by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

