Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,860,000 after buying an additional 7,487,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,424 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,721 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.99 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

