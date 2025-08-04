Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213,450.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $31.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.