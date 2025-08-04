Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,948 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $75.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.