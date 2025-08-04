Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $74.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $76.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

