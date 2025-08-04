Scotiabank Has Bullish Outlook for TSE:WEF FY2026 Earnings

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$21.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$13.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.33. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Forest Products

In other Western Forest Products news, insider Kernwood Limited acquired 35,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,251.15. Insiders have purchased 248,382 shares of company stock worth $2,901,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.