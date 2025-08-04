Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $553.88 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $574.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $544.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

