Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $271,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

