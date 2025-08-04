Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after acquiring an additional 269,180 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,105,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $567.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.