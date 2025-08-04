Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $59.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Semtech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,313,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 170,132 shares in the last quarter.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

