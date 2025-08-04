Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 2.7%

ST stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. This represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

