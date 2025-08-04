Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

SHEN opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.35 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc acquired 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $179,726.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,004,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,248,357.34. This represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 17,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $257,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,041,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,260,406.72. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 571,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,843. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,529,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

