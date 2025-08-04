Shipping Stocks Worth Watching – August 2nd

Shopify, United Parcel Service, and Blackstone are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or charter vessels to transport goods—such as bulk commodities, containerized cargo or oil—across international waters. Their market performance is driven by global trade volumes, freight rates and operating costs (fuel, port fees, shipbuilding), and they tend to exhibit cyclical volatility tied to economic cycles and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. 9,876,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,362,981. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.54. 11,258,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,219. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.42. 3,662,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,348. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74.

