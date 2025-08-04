Short Interest in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Grows By 1,022.8%

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,260,000 shares, anincreaseof1,022.8% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

10x Genomics stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.03. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $24.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $62,125.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 448,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,504.20. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $77,546.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,087.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

