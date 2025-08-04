Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Increases By 271.9%

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,200 shares, agrowthof271.9% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance
Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.49.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
