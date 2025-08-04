Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Increases By 271.9%

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,200 shares, agrowthof271.9% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

