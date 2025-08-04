Short Interest in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expands By 434.2%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 295,400 shares, anincreaseof434.2% from the June 30th total of 55,300 shares. Approximately7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on XAIR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. D Boral Capital upgraded Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Beyond Air Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.20. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $1.00. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 233.96% and a negative net margin of 1,258.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 230.0% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 732,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 510,807 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 65.0% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 936,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 369,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 251,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

