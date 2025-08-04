Short Interest in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD) Grows By 966.7%

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, agrowthof966.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA FTBD opened at $49.39 on Monday. Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTBD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (FTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a qualitative and quantitative security selection approach. FTBD was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Fidelity.

