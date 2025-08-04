Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Rises By 970.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,900 shares, anincreaseof970.7% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.68 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

