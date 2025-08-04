Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Rises By 970.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,900 shares, anincreaseof970.7% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%
NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.68 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
