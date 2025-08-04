Short Interest in La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Increases By 1,206.1%

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 192,000 shares, agrowthof1,206.1% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately41.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately41.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of La Rosa to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Shares of LRHC opened at $4.54 on Monday. La Rosa has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($24.80) EPS for the quarter. La Rosa had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 142.90%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter.

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

