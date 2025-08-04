Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Grows By 1,211.2%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,420,000 shares, agrowthof1,211.2% from the June 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently,12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,089 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 323,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.90. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

