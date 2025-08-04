Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Grows By 1,211.2%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,420,000 shares, agrowthof1,211.2% from the June 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently,12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,089 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 323,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.90. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

