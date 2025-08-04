Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Grows By 1,211.2%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,420,000 shares, agrowthof1,211.2% from the June 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently,12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2%
NASDAQ UNCY opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.90. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
