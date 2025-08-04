Short Interest in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Grows By 1,104.0%

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,860,000 shares, agrowthof1,104.0% from the June 30th total of 486,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $79.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

