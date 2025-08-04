Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Expands By 306.7%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,700 shares, anincreaseof306.7% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.