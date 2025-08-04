Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Expands By 306.7%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,700 shares, anincreaseof306.7% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wah Fu Education Group Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.49.
Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile
