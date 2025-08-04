Short Interest in YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Increases By 1,166.7%

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, agrowthof1,166.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Free Report) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.57% of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XOMO stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

About YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

