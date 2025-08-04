Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $18.69 on Friday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $662.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $266.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.27 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 71.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

