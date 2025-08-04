Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB opened at $128.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.48. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,856. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 117,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 20.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 312,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

