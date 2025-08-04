Silver Coast Investments LLC Acquires 676 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 1.2% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $72.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $78.86.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

