Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $21.18 on Friday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Sirius XM by 79.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.