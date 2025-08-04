SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

SLG stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26 and a beta of 1.69. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 510.0%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -572.22%.

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 937 shares in the company, valued at $56,791.57. The trade was a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,238,000 after acquiring an additional 283,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,695,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,722,000 after purchasing an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

