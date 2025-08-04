Smithfield Trust Co Has $733,000 Position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $12.46 on Monday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 463.96 and a quick ratio of 388.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.54.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In related news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 856,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.