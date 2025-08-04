SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,525,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 260,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $21,124,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.