SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15). Approximately 16,444,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 5,439,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £423.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.10.
In other SolGold news, insider Paul Smith bought 41,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £4,183.10 ($5,554.51). Insiders have acquired 185,842 shares of company stock worth $1,858,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.84% of the company’s stock.
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
