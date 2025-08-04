SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15). Approximately 16,444,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 5,439,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).

SolGold Trading Up 13.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £423.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at SolGold

In other news, insider Paul Smith bought 41,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,183.10 ($5,554.51). Insiders have purchased 185,842 shares of company stock worth $1,858,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

