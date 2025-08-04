SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 13.1% – What’s Next?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) was up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15). Approximately 16,444,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 5,439,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).

SolGold Trading Up 13.1%

The firm has a market cap of £423.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Smith purchased 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £958.70 ($1,273.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 185,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,420. Company insiders own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Stories

